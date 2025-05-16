Menu Content

Written: 2025-05-21 15:40:11Updated: 2025-05-21 15:48:10

National Investigation HQ Official Says He Reported to Deputy Chief during Martial Law

Photo : KBS News

A senior official at the Korean National Police Agency’s National Investigation Headquarters testified in court that he reported to former deputy chief Yoon Seung-young on the day the country was under martial law.

The testimony came during an insurrection trial held at the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday for members of the police command, including police chief Cho Ji-ho and former Director of Investigation Planning and Coordination Yoon.

Lee Hyun-il, the head of the police agency’s investigation planning division, testified that he received a phone call from the Counterintelligence Command that it was sending an arrest team to the National Assembly.

Lee said he later called his superior, Yoon, to report on the phone call from the Counterintelligence Command.

The testimony supports the prosecution’s view that the Counterintelligence Agency’s request for an arrest team was relayed to Yoon through Lee, with Yoon later reporting to police chief Cho, who allegedly gave his approval and instructions.
