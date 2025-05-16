Menu Content

DP Presidential Candidate Lee Jae-myung Stumps in Incheon

Written: 2025-05-21 16:05:45Updated: 2025-05-21 17:49:34

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is set to campaign in Incheon on Wednesday as he seeks to secure voter support in the Seoul metro area for the third day.

Incheon holds a special place for Lee, as he was elected to represent the city’s Gyeyang District in the National Assembly in the 2022 by-elections, just three months after losing the presidential election to Yoon Suk Yeol. 

Lee is set to visit Gyeyang District as the last stop of the day and is planning to express his gratitude to residents there for reviving his political life, and vow to repay their support by becoming a great leader. 

The Democratic Party candidate also plans to announce a proposal to make Incheon a global hub for the logistics and biotech industries. 

Lee stumped in Seoul on Monday and in the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday as he focuses on securing support in the Seoul metro area, with less than two weeks until the election.
