Former President Yoon Watches Election Fraud Documentary, Stirs Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol stirred more controversy on Wednesday as he attended a screening of the documentary “Election Fraud: A Work of God?” at a movie theater in Seoul.It marked Yoon’s first public outing in 47 days, ever since the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment on April 4 in response to his martial law move in December.The former president, who had deployed martial law troops to the National Election Commission over suspicions of election fraud, is currently standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection.Against this backdrop, there is criticism that Yoon’s outing to watch the movie is fueling conspiracy theories among hard-line conservatives ahead of the presidential election and intends to influence the outcome of his criminal trial.The film’s director, Lee Young-don, told reporters after the screening that former President Yoon said he thinks the election should be held in a more transparent manner, similar to the way it’s done in Taiwan or Germany, without electronic devices or computers.Yoon’s move has also raised questions about potential election interference, with less than two weeks left before the June 3 presidential election.Yoon, who left the People Power Party on Saturday, has expressed support for the party’s presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo.