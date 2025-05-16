PPP Interim Chief Apologizes for Failure to Address Ex-First Lady Kim's Past Errors

Photo : YONHAP News

Conservative People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Kim Yong-tae apologized to the South Korean people regarding his party's failure to consider public concern over past misconduct by former first lady Kim Keon-hee.At a press conference on Wednesday, the interim chief said the PPP intends to turn over a new leaf to become the conservative party that endlessly self-reflects.Kim put forth three pledges in stressing that the first lady's social and public role should be focused on healing wounds and offering hope to vulnerable groups.The interim chief promised to be transparent in vetting the first lady and sharing her potential past wrongdoings in order to fulfill the public's right to know.He vowed to prepare a system under which the first lady would be given a public role and responsibility, thereby enhancing transparency of budget planning and execution regarding activities led by the president's spouse.Kim also pledged institutional improvements to ensure that inspections of the president's family and relatives are conducted in a transparent manner without a vacuum.