Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Won Boosts against Dollar to Strongest Level in 6 Months

Written: 2025-05-21 18:02:12Updated: 2025-05-21 18:30:47

Won Boosts against Dollar to Strongest Level in 6 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

The local currency strengthened against the U.S. dollar to its strongest level in some six months on Wednesday amid a wait-and-see attitude surrounding the U.S.-Japan foreign exchange negotiation.

The Korean won gained five-point-two won against the U.S. dollar from the previous day, with Wednesday’s Seoul closing spot rate at 3:30 p.m. standing at one-thousand-387-point-two.

The exchange rate is at its strongest since November 8, 2024, when it was one-thousand-386-point-four won against the greenback.

The local currency’s strength comes as investors eye the U.S. and Japan's exchange negotiation that is set to take place on the margins of the Group of Seven(G7) finance ministers' meeting that kicked off in Banff, Canada Tuesday.

The Japanese yen also gained zero-point-64 percent against the dollar to 143-point-55.

South Korea and the U.S., for their part, began a second round of working-level discussions in Washington on Tuesday regarding the Trump administration's tariff policy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >