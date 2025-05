Photo : YONHAP News

Conservative People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to resolve issues surrounding public transportation used by commuters from the greater Seoul area while touring Gyeonggi Province.Speaking at Hwajeong Station in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday, Kim pledged a "revolution in public transportation" to ensure travel anywhere in the capital region within one hour.Through the accelerated construction of the Great Train eXpress(GTX), the PPP candidate promised to cut travel time from Paju in northern Gyeonggi to Seoul Station to 22 minutes and from Dongtan in southern Gyeonggi to Seoul to 20 minutes.Kim also pledged to explore other ways to introduce alternative forms of public transportation to help lower commuting costs for Goyang residents.The PPP candidate is scheduled to continue his tour of the province, making stops in the cities of Gimpo, Paju, Dongducheon, Yangju and Namyangju.