Photo : YONHAP News

An ethnic Korean from China suspected of killing two people and stabbing two others in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province before fleeing was placed under pretrial detention.The Ansan branch of the Suwon District Court on Wednesday issued a warrant for pretrial detention of Cha Cheol-nam on charges of murder and attempted murder, citing a flight risk and concern over destruction of evidence.The 56-year-old is accused of killing two brothers in their 50s, also ethnic Koreans from China, with a blunt instrument on Saturday.The suspect told investigators that he killed the brothers after they failed to pay him back the money they borrowed 12 years ago.Cha is also suspected of stabbing a woman in her 60s, the owner of a convenience store, for badmouthing him, and his landlord in his 70s for having ignored him on Monday.Both victims are reported to be receiving medical treatment in intensive care.