Photo : YONHAP News

Daytime highs in Seoul surpassed 30 degrees Celsius Wednesday for the first time this year, with the heat forecast to persist into Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), daytime highs in Seoul rose to 30-point-eight degrees, while the mercury in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province spiked to 35-point-two degrees.Overcast skies are forecast nationwide Wednesday night with showers accompanied by wind, lightning or hail expected to hit parts of the inland regions.While up to 20 millimeters of rain are expected in the central and southern regions early Thursday, precipitation will likely subside in the central regions by morning, but continue in parts of the southern region until Thursday night.Morning lows on Thursday are forecast to range between 13 to 21 degrees, before daytime highs rise to between 18 to 27 degrees.