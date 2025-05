Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed almost one percent higher Wednesday, snapping a two-day decline as investors snapped up bio, heavy industry, and other blue-chip stocks despite Wall Street’s overnight downturn.The KOSPI rose 23-point-78 points, or zero-point-91 percent, Wednesday to close at two-thousand-625-point-58.Overnight, all major U.S. stock indexes fell amid a lack of market-moving catalysts while Seoul stocks rose with bio and heavy industry shares leading the gains.Samsung Biologics surged seven-point-11 percent, Hanwha Aerospace jumped four-point-29 percent and financial and internet stocks also advanced with KB Financial rising one-point-77 percent and mobile messenger operator Kakao adding two-point-46 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained eight-point-07 points, or one-point-13 percent, to close at 723-point-62.