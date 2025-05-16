Menu Content

KHNP Appeals Czech Court Injunction Halting Nuclear Plant Construction Deal

Written: 2025-05-21 19:17:05Updated: 2025-05-21 19:17:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) filed an appeal with a Czech court regarding an injunction that blocks a multibillion-dollar nuclear power plant construction deal between South Korea and the European country.

According to industry sources on Wednesday, the KHNP submitted the appeal to the Czech Supreme Administrative Court the previous day.

The move comes after a Czech court issued the injunction to halt the signing of the contract between the KHNP and Elektrárna Dukovany II(EDU II), a subsidiary of the state-run energy company ČEZ in charge of the project, just one day before its signing on May 7.

The suspension is set to remain in place until a ruling in an administrative suit filed by French energy company EDF, which lost to the KHNP in the tender process.

While EDU II made its own appeal Monday, ČEZ CEO Daniel Beneš called on the court to make a swift decision as the matter concerns a nation’s legal stability and the credibility of its energy strategy.

The project, estimated to be worth 26 trillion won, or 18-point-six billion U.S. dollars, involves the construction of two reactors at the Dukovany nuclear power plant.
