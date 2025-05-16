KITA: Burden of Logistics Costs to Rise following 'Ceasefire' in US-Sino Tariff War

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean trade organization assessed that the burden of logistics costs may rise amid a sudden increase in shipping demand between the U.S. and China following a "ceasefire" in the Sino-U.S. tariff war.According to the Korea International Trade Association(KITA), the maritime freight charge for U.S.-bound routes from China jumped 20 to 30 percent after the two sides agreed to cut tariffs on each other by 115 percentage points.Data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange(SSE) show that the shipping fee for a 40-feet container headed for western U.S. rose 31-point-seven percent from two-thousand-347 U.S. dollars on May 9 to three-point-091 dollars on May 16.The cost for shipping to the East Coast of the U.S. also surged 22 percent during the same period, surpassing four-thousand dollars.As KITA forecast the charges to more than double by late June, it has joined hands with international shipping firm HMM to offer the nation's small- to medium-sized exporters discounts on U.S. and Europe-bound freight services for six months.