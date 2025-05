Photo : KBS News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will canvass on Jeju Island on Thursday morning before moving on to South Gyeongsang Province.It will be Lee’s first visit to the southern resort island since the official campaign period started.He will then head to Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, to woo voter support.On Friday he plans to visit Bongha Village in the nearby city of Gimhae for a memorial ceremony to mark the 16th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.Lee may meet with former President Moon Jae-in while he is there.