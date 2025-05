Photo : KBS News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo will continue campaigning in the capital region for a fourth day on Thursday, meeting with businesspeople, doctors and farmers.Kim is set to hold a press conference on political reform in the morning at the party’s headquarters in Seoul.He will then visit the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry for a meeting with the chiefs of the country’s five major business lobbies before visiting the Korean Medical Association to meet with its leaders.Kim plans to sign a policy agreement with the Korean National Council of Women and attend an event organized by a farmers’ group.He will also visit a day care center in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province.