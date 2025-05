Photo : KBS News

South Korean forward and captain Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur club lifted his first trophy after his team won the Europa League on Wednesday.Tottenham defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Europa League at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Wednesday, with Brennan Johnson’s only goal in the first half.The win brought the club its first trophy in 17 years.The trophy was the first for Son, who began his career in Europe in 2010 with Hamburger SV in Germany and joined Tottenham in 2015.During Son’s time at Tottenham, the club finished in the runner-up spot three times: the 2016-2017 season of the Premier League, the 2020-2021 season of the League Cup and the 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League.