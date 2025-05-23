Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea: ‘Serious Accident’ Occurred during Launch Ceremony for New Destroyer

Written: 2025-05-22 09:52:44Updated: 2025-05-22 16:02:05

N. Korea: ‘Serious Accident’ Occurred during Launch Ceremony for New Destroyer

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has reported a “serious accident” during the launch of a newly built five-thousand-ton destroyer while the nation’s leader was watching.

The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Thursday that the launch ceremony took place at the Chongjin Shipyard on Wednesday in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The KCNA said the accident occurred in the course of the launch due to “inexperienced command and operational carelessness.”

The report said some sections of the warship’s bottom were “crushed,” destroying the balance of the warship, and that the bow couldn’t leave the shipway.

Kim reportedly called it a criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism and said it could not be tolerated.

The North Korean leader also reportedly said the immediate restoration of the destroyer is not merely a practical issue but a political issue directly related to the authority of the state, and that it must be completed before the June plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party Central Committee.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >