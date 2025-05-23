N. Korea: ‘Serious Accident’ Occurred during Launch Ceremony for New Destroyer

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has reported a “serious accident” during the launch of a newly built five-thousand-ton destroyer while the nation’s leader was watching.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Thursday that the launch ceremony took place at the Chongjin Shipyard on Wednesday in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The KCNA said the accident occurred in the course of the launch due to “inexperienced command and operational carelessness.”The report said some sections of the warship’s bottom were “crushed,” destroying the balance of the warship, and that the bow couldn’t leave the shipway.Kim reportedly called it a criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism and said it could not be tolerated.The North Korean leader also reportedly said the immediate restoration of the destroyer is not merely a practical issue but a political issue directly related to the authority of the state, and that it must be completed before the June plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party Central Committee.