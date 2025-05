Photo : KBS News

Subway trains in Seoul will start running 30 minutes earlier as of August, when the city is shifting the schedule to accommodate early-morning commuters.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that the first trains on subway lines 1 through 8 will begin operating at 5 a.m. to better serve people with early workdays, such as security guards and sanitation workers.Until now, many early-morning commuters have had to rely on city buses.After the change, the last trains of the day will also arrive 30 minutes earlier to allow time for essential maintenance and safety inspections.The new timetable only applies to subway routes in Seoul.