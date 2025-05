Photo : YONHAP News

The price of Bitcoin has surpassed the 110-thousand-dollar mark for the first time.According to the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency was worth 110-thousand-774 dollars and 26 cents at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday Eastern Daylight Time, up three-point-63 percent from a day earlier.The flagship cryptocurrency was trading at 107-thousand dollars in the morning before soaring to 109-thousand-400 dollars at 11 a.m., replacing the previous record from January 21.However, Bitcoin prices vary slightly across exchanges, and according to CoinGecko, which aggregates prices from multiple exchanges, Bitcoin is currently worth 109-thousand-826 dollars.