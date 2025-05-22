Presidential Hopefuls to Stump in Capital Region, on Jeju Island, in S. Gyeongsang Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will canvass on Jeju Island on Thursday morning before moving on to South Gyeongsang Province.It will be Lee’s first visit to the southern resort island since the official campaign period started.He will then head to Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, to woo voter support.On Friday he plans to visit Bongha Village in the nearby city of Gimhae for a memorial ceremony to mark the 16th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo will continue campaigning in the capital region for a fourth day on Thursday, meeting with businesspeople, doctors and farmers.Kim will visit the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry for a meeting with the chiefs of the country’s five major business lobbies before visiting the Korean Medical Association to meet with its leaders.Kim plans to sign a policy agreement with the Korean National Council of Women and attend an event organized by a farmers’ group.He will also visit a day care center in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province.Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate for the minor Reform Party, will also focus on the capital region on Thursday, canvassing in Seoul and Incheon.The Reform Party candidate will have lunch with students at a cafeteria at Inha University and attend a forum organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea in Seoul.