1,000 SK Telecom Users to File Class-Action Suit over Data Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

About one-thousand SK Telecom users plan to launch a class-action lawsuit against the company over the recent network hacking incident that compromised subscriber information.Kim Guk-il, head of the Daeryun Law Firm, announced the lawsuit Thursday during a press conference, saying his firm plans to file early next week on behalf of some one-thousand SK Telecom users seeking compensation of one million won, or about 726-thousand U.S. dollars, per person.Kim said the protection of personal information is a matter of public trust and a fundamental corporate responsibility, yet SK Telecom has not sufficiently disclosed the scale of the damage or other details.Calling the incident the largest breach of SIM card information in history, Kim said the data appears to have been exposed for a long time and that customers had to visit service centers to replace their SIM cards, suffering significant inconvenience.The firm explained that although more than ten-thousand people have applied to take part in the lawsuit, only those who have submitted the necessary documents will be included in the first filing, with additional filings to follow.