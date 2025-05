Photo : YONHAP News / KCNA

North Korea has launched multiple cruise missiles into the East Sea.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it detected the missiles around 9 a.m. from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong Province.The military said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing data concerning the projectiles.Previously, the North launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on May 8.The JCS said the allied troops are maintaining the capabilities and readiness to respond in an overwhelming manner to any provocations from North Korea.