Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) has expressed regret over the release of a documentary film that purports to show proof of widespread election fraud.In a statement released Thursday, the NEC accused the filmmakers behind “Rigged Election: An Act of God?” of inciting conspiracy theories.The election watchdog added that most of the suspicions addressed in the movie have already been debunked by the NEC or resolved by court rulings.The NEC also said the claims in the film are groundless and come mainly from YouTube and other platforms.The statement comes after impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol sparked controversy by attending a screening of the film on Wednesday.