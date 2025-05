Photo : YONHAP News

Renowned soprano Jo Sumi is set to receive a prestigious cultural honor from the French government.According to the Korean Cultural Center in France, Jo will receive the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters medal for her contributions to French art.Jo will receive the honor at a ceremony at the Paris Opéra-Comique on May 26.The medal is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in the arts and literature or raised the international status of French culture.Commander is the highest rank of three in the Order of Arts and Letters.