Accused Duo behind Bars in Son Heung-min Blackmail Case

Written: 2025-05-22 15:12:24Updated: 2025-05-22 15:53:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Two people suspected of blackmailing football star Son Heung-min with pregnancy claims have been taken into custody by the prosecution.

The Gangnam Police Station said the woman, in her 20s, and the man, in his 40s, were transferred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday morning.

The woman is facing blackmail charges, while the man is facing attempted blackmail charges. 

The woman, surnamed Yang, had a past romantic relationship with Son and is accused of extorting more than 300 million won, or roughly 217-thousand U.S. dollars, from the Tottenham Hotspur captain in June last year, claiming to be pregnant with his child and demanding money in return for her silence.

The man, surnamed Yong, is suspected of approaching Son’s side in March this year in an attempt to extort 70 million won from the footballer.

Son filed a police complaint on May 7, and seven days later the police apprehended the two and sought warrants to detain them.

The court issued the warrants, citing concerns they could destroy evidence or flee.
