S. Korea Receives Green Light to Produce Radioactive Actinium to Treat Cancer

Photo : Ministry of Science and ICT

South Korea has received approval for domestic production and supply of radioisotopes Actinium(Ac-225) and Iodine (I-131) used for cancer treatment, after long depending on imports.The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Thursday that the Korea Institute of Radiological and Medical Sciences obtained a cyclotron-based Actinium production permit from the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission on May 12, allowing for the establishment of the first domestic production base.Radioisotopes are substances that emit radiation and can be used for treatment or diagnosis.Actinium is mainly used to treat patients with neuroendocrine cancer and prostate cancer, but the country has long been dependent on imports, forcing some patients to receive treatment overseas in most cases.The science ministry also explained that the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute received approval last year for the production of radioactive iodine for thyroid cancer treatment.