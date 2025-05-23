Google May Launch YouTube ‘Premium Lite’ Plan in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Google may launch its YouTube Premium Lite plan in South Korea, after the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) disclosed plans to end its antitrust probe against the U.S. tech giant.The FTC said Thursday that it will begin a settlement process as part of the South Korean antitrust watchdog’s investigation into the U.S. company over suspicions that it violated fair trade rules by bundling YouTube Music with its premium subscription plan.Google submitted a number of corrective measures, including a plan to launch an additional plan that would allow users to use the video streaming service without ads but not have YouTube Music included.YouTube’s Premium Lite plan fits that description and has already been launched in the United States, Germany, the UK, Australia and Canada.Since July of last year the FTC has been investigating unfair business practice accusations against Google Korea, saying the bundling of YouTube Music with YouTube Premium restricts consumer choice and constitutes an abuse of market dominance.