DP’s Lee Woos Jeju Voters, Promises Accountability for Crimes against Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party said Thursday that the upcoming presidential election will pave the way to clear the remnants of the martial law incident that traumatized the nation on December 3.Speaking at a campaign rally on Jeju Island, Lee drew parallels between last year’s martial law attempt and the first time martial law was declared in South Korea, in 1948 in the aftermath of the Jeju Uprising on April 3 of that year.He said the snap election on June 3 is not just a contest between him and Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party’s presidential candidate, but rather a turning point and a historical watershed for the country.He said the outcome will determine whether the country prospers or returns to a state where another 1948 Jeju Uprising or 1980 Gwangju massacre is possible.Lee emphasized that if he is elected, his government will permanently exclude the statute of limitations for crimes that violate the lives, freedoms and human rights of the people with the power entrusted by the people, and will make sure bad actions are criminally punished.In addition, he vowed to scrap the statute of limitations on civil damages so that the descendants of such criminals are held accountable until the end.