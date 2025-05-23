PPP Presidential Candidate Kim Pledges to Boost Local Stock Market

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged on Thursday to boost South Korea’s stock market by establishing a fair and transparent order.Speaking at the party’s election committee meeting at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, central Seoul on Thursday, Kim stressed that active domestic and foreign corporate investment and national asset growth can only be achieved if the capital market is healthy.He also promised separate taxation of dividend income and lower tax rates, long-term investor tax benefits and differential dividend withholding tax rates for stockholders with less than 20 million won in financial income and long-term stockholders of more than a year.Kim said if he becomes president, he will personally hold corporate briefing sessions with foreign investors to attract more investment to the country.As part of such efforts, he vowed to establish a financial and economic advisory committee that includes the Deputy Prime Minister for Economy, the Governor of the Bank of Korea, along with heads of the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service in order to make the leap to an advanced capital market by increasing reliability with consistent financial policies.