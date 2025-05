Photo : YONHAP News

Police have opened an investigation into seven people in connection with the death early on Monday of a worker at an affiliate of the food and beverage company SPC Group.Police in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, said Thursday that the seven, including the factory manager, are suspected of causing death or injury by gross negligence.Police launched the investigation Monday, hours after the woman in her 50s was found dead at an SPC Samlip factory.She is believed to have gotten her upper body stuck as she was lubricating a conveyor belt used to transport baked goods.As the investigation progresses, police are likely to name additional suspects.