Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s efforts to have the northwestern islands of Baengnyeong, Daecheong and Socheong designated as UNESCO Global Geoparks have hit a snag due to an objection from North Korea.Incheon Metropolitan City, which has jurisdiction over the islands, said Thursday that North Korea filed a written objection with UNESCO on Monday over the proposed geopark designation for Baengnyeong and Daecheong islands.The three border islands were selected as candidate sites in February.Currently South Korea has five geoparks, including Jeju Island, the Hantan River, and Cheongsong County, North Gyeongsang Province.Never before have South Korea’s efforts to designate additional sites met with an objection from a UNESCO member state.The reason for the North’s objection has not been confirmed.