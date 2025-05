Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Thursday convened a meeting of a preparatory committee for the seventh Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit, set for October in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.Chairing the meeting, acting President Lee Ju-ho ordered related ministries to exert all-out efforts to prepare basic infrastructure for the summit venue and guest quarters, saying some construction work is underway.Gyeongju’s top hotels are renovating their facilities, while the nearby city of Pohang is considering using cruise ships docked at Yeongil Port to tackle any accommodation shortage.Lee stressed the need to make the APEC Summit a success to demonstrate South Korea’s leadership and increase its credibility in the international arena.