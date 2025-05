Photo : YONHAP News

New Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok has made clear that his name will be on the ballot for the June 3 presidential election, refusing the People Power Party’s calls to field a single candidate.In an emergency news conference held at the National Assembly on Thursday, Lee said he will, without a doubt, win the presidential race under the name of the New Reform Party.His comments came after the People Power Party repeatedly urged Lee that they field a single candidate ahead of Sunday when election ballots will go into print.Lee said the reason his party is not wavering in the face of outside pressure is because it has a certain vision for the country.Lee said recent polls show that the strategic move to pick him is the only winning equation to beat Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, adding that the time is drawing near to make that strategic choice.