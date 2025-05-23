DP's Lee Jae-myung Vows to Shore up Social Safety Net

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has vowed to create a “basic society” which guarantees the fundamentals of life of all people, based on the right to pursue happiness and human rights stipulated in the Constitution.In a social media post on Thursday, Lee said his envisioned society would not remain at piecemeal welfare policies or income distribution and would have a complete social safety net with no loopholes.To this end, Lee vowed to gradually expand the monthly child allowance and introduce an installment deposit for young adults to help them build wealth as part of efforts to establish a thorough income protection system for each life cycle.Lee also said he will establish a committee that will be charged with creating such a society while also devising visions, policy goals and key tasks for making a basic society a reality as well as fully oversee the execution of related policies.Noting that a basic society cannot be established with the government’s efforts alone, Lee said he will seek to build a system of cooperation with private companies and civil society organizations while revising related laws and systems.