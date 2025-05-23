PPP Presidential Candidate Kim Moon-soo Unveils Political Reform Pledges

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo on Thursday unveiled a number of political reform proposals, aiming to differentiate himself from rival Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic PartyIn an emergency news conference held at party headquarters in Seoul, Kim proposed to reduce the term of the next president to three years and to amend the Constitution to change the presidential tenure to a four-year term with a right to seek re-election.Kim also vowed to scrap the immunity from prosecution for lawmakers and to slash the number of seats in parliament by ten percent.Kim is apparently seeking to differentiate himself from DP’s candidate Lee Jae-myung on political reform measures as Lee’s pledges have no mention on the term of the next president and is focused on seeking a constitutional amendment allowing a president to serve two four-year terms.Lee’s pledges also do not include immunity from prosecution for legislators or adjusting the size of parliament.