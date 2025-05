Photo : YONHAP News

The United States is reportedly considering withdrawing thousands of its troops from South Korea.Quoting defense officials familiar with the discussions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the U.S. Defense Department is looking at plans to pull approximately 45-hundred of the 28-thousand-500 U.S. troops out of South Korea and redeploy them elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region.The article said prospective locations could include Guam.The officials reportedly said the idea is part of an informal policy review examining Washington’s stance toward North Korea.The paper said the proposed troop cut has yet to be reported to U.S. President Donald Trump and is one of the ideas being discussed by the senior officials conducting the policy review.A Pentagon spokesperson reportedly said there are no policy announcements to make regarding any potential reduction of U.S. Forces Korea.