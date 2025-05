Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices saw a slight decline in April as coal and agricultural products grew less expensive.The Bank of Korea said Friday that the producer price index for all commodities and services posted 120-point-24 in April, down one tenth of a percent from the previous month.From a year prior, the index rose zero-point-nine percent.The prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products decreased one-point-five percent in April from a month earlier.Prices of industrial goods declined zero-point-three percent on-month in April, with the prices of coal and petroleum products slipping two-point-six percent.Gas, water and electricity prices increased zero-point-four percent.Meanwhile, the domestic supply price index, calculated on the basis of producer prices and import prices, decreased zero-point-six percent on-month in April.