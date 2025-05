Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly launched an investigation into an accident that recently occurred during the launch of a newly built five-thousand-ton destroyer.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that a group comprising public prosecutors and related experts launched a full-scale probe into what the KCNA had initially called a “serious accident” at the Chongjin Shipyard on Wednesday.But in its latest report, the KCNA said the damage is not serious, adding that there were no holes in the bottom of the warship.The report added that the hull’s starboard was scratched and seawater had flowed into the stern section through the rescue channel.Experts reportedly estimated that it will take two or three days to rebalance the warship by pumping up seawater from the flooded chamber and making the bow leave the slipway, and that it may take ten days or so to restore the warship’s side.