Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Friday that overseas voting for South Korea’s 21st presidential election is underway for the country’s troops stationed abroad.According to the JCS, South Korea’s Hanbit Unit in South Sudan and its Dongmyeong Unit in Lebanon, both participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations, have set up polling stations within their bases.The voting is taking place under the observation of officials dispatched by the foreign and defense ministries and the National Election Commission.Soldiers at the Akh Unit, deployed in the United Arab Emirates(UAE), are voting at the South Korean embassy in the UAE, while those at the Cheonghae Unit, operating off the coast of Somalia in the Gulf of Aden, are voting at the South Korean embassy in Oman.