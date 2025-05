Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will visit Bongha Village in the southeastern city of Gimhae on Friday for a memorial ceremony to mark the 16th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.Lee will visit the village in the morning to pay his respects at the tomb of the former president.Lee plans to return to Seoul after the visit, without any additional public engagements, to prepare for the second presidential debate at 8 p.m.People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo attended a breakfast prayer meeting hosted by a church on Friday.Kim will also prepare for the TV debate and has not scheduled any further public events.