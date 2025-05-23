Police Looking into Yoon’s Secure Phone Server Records

Photo : KBS News

Police are looking into the server records for the secure phones used by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and senior security service officials.The police special task force in charge of the December 3 martial law case said Friday that the Presidential Security Service submitted server records for the secure phones for Yoon, former Presidential Security Service chief Park Jong-joon and deputy chief Kim Sung-hoon.The three are suspected of special obstruction of public duty in connection with the failed attempt by anti-corruption officials and police to arrest Yoon at his presidential residence in January.The server records for the secure phones are automatically deleted every two days, but the investigation team said it has recovered most of the records after about three weeks of joint forensics with the secret service agency.The agency reportedly selected and voluntarily submitted the data for the police investigation.The records secured by the police are those from December 3 last year, when martial law was declared, to January 22.The records concern only the allegation that Yoon ordered the security service to block his arrest and not his decision to impose martial law in the first place.The police added that they have seized a secure phone and a work phone used by Yoon.