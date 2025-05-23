Gallup: DP’s Lee 45%, PPP’s Kim 36%, Ex-PPP Chair Lee 10%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has lost support by some six percentage points, while those of People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo and Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok has risen by seven and two percentage points, respectively in the past week.In a nationwide survey of one-thousand-two adults conducted by Gallup Korea on Tuesday and Thursday, Lee received the support of 45 percent of respondents among the seven registered candidates, down six percentage points from the previous week.People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo placed second with 36 percent, followed by Reform Party leader and former PPP Chair Lee Jun-seok with ten percent.While Lee Jae Myung maintains the lead ahead of the June 3 election despite a recent decline in support, Kim and Lee Jun-seok’s combined tally is greater than that of Lee Jae-myung.Kim’s approval rating rose by seven percentage points from the previous week, while Lee Jun-seok gained two percentage points.The Democratic Party’s approval rating slipped by six percentage points to 42 percent, while the People Power Party posted an approval rating of 36 percent, up six percentage points from the previous week.The Reform Party’s approval rating rose to six percent, the highest since its founding.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.