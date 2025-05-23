Menu Content

S. Korea, US Complete Second Round of Working-Level Tariff Talks

Written: 2025-05-23 14:38:49Updated: 2025-05-23 15:57:20

Photo : YONHAP News

The second round of working-level talks between South Korea and the United States to coordinate tariffs on individual items and negotiate on the Trump-imposed reciprocal tariffs ended Thursday.

According to government sources, the South Korean delegation, led by senior industry ministry official Chang Sung-gil, held the second round of talks for three days with officials from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The two sides discussed six areas, including balanced trade, nontariff measures and economic security, as agreed upon at the South Korea-U.S. ministerial trade talks on Jeju Island earlier this month.

Currently, Seoul is looking to reach a final agreement between the two trading partners through follow-up talks after the new government takes office after the June 3 presidential election.

As the two countries have not yet disclosed the schedule for a third round of talks, it’s now expected to occur under a new South Korean government.
