Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung attended a memorial service Friday marking the 16th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.Lee paid tribute to Roh at his grave in Bongha Village in the southeastern city of Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, where he laid flowers for the former president and was seen wiping away tears.The liberal party candidate wrote in the guest book that he will realize the dream of a real South Korea where people live, are happy and truly own their country.Out of respect for the late president, the Democratic Party notified the heads of its local election committees to pause rallies for the day and conduct their campaigning in a quiet and respectful manner.