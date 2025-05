Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have imposed a travel ban against the leader of the Unification Church amid an investigation into former first lady Kim Keon-hee allegedly receiving luxury gifts from the church.According to legal sources on Thursday, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office imposed a travel ban on Han Hak-ja.Han is currently a witness, but the prosecution has not ruled out the possibility of her being a suspect in the bribery case.The prosecutors are currently looking into an allegation that a high-ranking church official gifted the former first lady a diamond necklace worth 60 million won, or over 43 thousand U.S. dollars, and two luxury bags via a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae, better known as Geon Jin.Authorities suspect that the handover of gifts proceeded either under Han’s instructions or with her tacit approval.