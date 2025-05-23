PPP’s Kim Urges DP’s Lee to Clarify Stance on S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo has urged his Democratic Party rival, Lee Jae-myung, to declare his stance on the South Korea-U.S. alliance amid reports that Washington is considering a transfer of thousands of troops from the country.In a Facebook post Friday, Kim said Lee should apologize for past remarks he made, calling U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) an “occupation force” and describing South Korea-U.S.-Japan joint military exercises as an “extreme pro-Japanese act.”The conservative candidate stressed that the reduction of American troops is an issue directly related to the security of South Korea, adding that if Lee is elected president, growing anxiety about a USFK withdrawal will become a reality.Kim said he will continue to push for a stronger South Korea-U.S. nuclear deterrence strategy and the advancement of the Korean-style three-axis system, pledging to push for a summit with the U.S. to further discuss these matters and protect the nation’s interests if elected president.