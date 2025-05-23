Menu Content

Agricultural Profits Down 14% Last Year due to Extreme Weather

Written: 2025-05-23 15:40:14Updated: 2025-05-23 17:17:39

Agricultural profits fell 14 percent last year due to abnormal weather conditions, including heat waves and heavy snowfall, while profits in the fisheries industry jumped 30 percent due to rising seaweed prices.

According to the results of a 2024 survey on the economics of farming and fishing, released by Statistics Korea on Friday, the average income of farming households last year decreased by zero-point-five percent from the previous year to 55-point-97 million won, or over 40 thousand U.S. dollars.

Overall, profits from selling agricultural goods decreased by 14-point-one percent due to increased damage to livestock farmers, the result of heat waves and heavy snowfall.

However, fisheries saw their profits jump 30-point-two percent from the previous year, thanks to the price of seaweed nearly doubling.

The average annual income of fishing households jumped 16-point-two percent on-year to 63-point-65 million won, the highest figure since statistics were first compiled in 1963.
