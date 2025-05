Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) finished the week almost flat Friday amid a lack of investment catalysts after Wall Street showed mixed results overnight.The KOSPI lost one-point-58 points, or zero-point-06 percent, Friday to close at two-thousand-592-point-09.US President Donald Trump’s tax bill clearing the House of Representatives eased market fears fueled by a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields.KOSPI blue chips traded mixed, with Samsung Electronics dipping zero-point-91 percent, SK hynix rising one-point-57 percent and KB Financial gaining two-point-38 percent; while Samsung Biologics plunged five-point-93 percent and LG Energy Solution fell two-point-37 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ slid one-point-69 points, or zero-point-24 percent, to close at 715-point-98.