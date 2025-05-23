Gov't to Allow Imports of Chicken from AI-Free Regions in Brazil

Photo : KBS News

The government will allow imports of chicken from regions in Brazil which have yet to report cases of the avian influenza(AI) virus.At a meeting on Friday, acting Finance Minister Kim Beom-seok mentioned concern over fluctuation in prices of chicken-related food products following a suspension of shipments from the nation's biggest exporter Brazil amid AI infections.Kim pledged to closely monitor the situation and proactively respond to ensure that there is no disruption in the supply of one of the country's most preferred food products.With major importers reported to have two to three months worth of stockpiles, the government intends to accelerate the ongoing import risk assessment, consultation with Brazil, and related administrative procedures.The government will also enhance efforts to increase domestic chicken supply, including a temporary extension on the egg production by broiler breeders, expanded raising of chicks and diversification of importers.