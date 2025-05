Photo : YONHAP News

Over 44 million eligible voters are set to cast their ballots during the 21st presidential election on June 3.According to the interior ministry on Friday, there were 44-point-39 million eligible voters as of Thursday when the voter registration list was finalized.The tally, including more than 258-thousand overseas voters, surpasses that of the 20th election three years ago by 194-thousand.Female voters accounted for 50-point-five percent against 49-point-five percent taken up by male voters, while those in their 50s accounted for the largest proportion of 19-point-six percent.Voters can verify the registration number and location of voting booths in their jurisdiction through an information booklet sent to the registered address via mail.Early voting will be carried out between May 29 and 30.