KMA: Rain Forecast Nationwide from Fri., Set to Subside by Sat. Afternoon

Overcast skies are forecast nationwide Friday night, with rain being observed in the capital region and on the southernmost island of Jeju.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the precipitation is projected to expand to Gangwon Province, the western coasts of South Chungcheong and South Jeolla later Friday, and elsewhere in the country Saturday, before subsiding by the afternoon.Up to 40 millimeters are expected on Jeju, up to 20 millimeters in the southeastern port city of Busan and along the south coast in South Gyeongsang Province, and up to ten millimters elsewhere.Strong winds with an instantaneous speed surpassing 70 kilometers per hour are expected in Busan, Ulsan and parts of the coastal areas in the Gyeongsang region from Saturday morning, and 55 kilometers per hour along the southern coast and on Jeju.Morning lows on Saturday are forecast to range between eleven and 16 degrees Celsius, before daytime highs rise to between 15 and 21 degrees.