United States Forces Korea(USFK) has denied media reports that Washington is considering withdrawing thousands of its troops from South Korea.USFK on Friday issued a statement, saying reports that the U.S. Department of Defense will reduce U.S. troops in South Korea are not true.It also said the U. S. remains firmly committed to the defense of South Korea and it is looking forward to working with the incoming government officials to maintain and strengthen the iron clad alliance with South Korea.Quoting defense officials familiar with the discussions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the U.S. Defense Department is looking at plans to pull approximately 45-hundred of the 28-thousand-500 U.S. troops out of South Korea and redeploy them elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region.The article said prospective locations could include Guam.